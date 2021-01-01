Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $380.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.18.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $314.66 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $346.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.99.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.