Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $380.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

NYSE SPOT opened at $314.66 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $346.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of -99.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.99.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

