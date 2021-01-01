Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNO. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:VNO opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 491,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

