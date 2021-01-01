Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $189.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.83 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Orion Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 391,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 912,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

