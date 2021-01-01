e.l.f. Beauty Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,659 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 511% compared to the typical volume of 435 call options.

In other news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,126 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 81.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

NYSE ELF opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.59 and a beta of 2.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

