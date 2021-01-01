Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 115.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at $671,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $85,921.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,111 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 121,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.