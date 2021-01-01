Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $38.00 at China Renaissance Securities

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price target decreased by China Renaissance Securities from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on WB. CLSA raised their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.06.
Weibo stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Weibo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weibo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
