World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $102.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.06. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $124.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $702.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $30,448.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,842.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $581,950. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 524.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

