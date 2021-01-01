Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Shares of Z opened at $129.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $144.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $979,324.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,602.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $137,063.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 981 shares in the company, valued at $87,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,442 shares of company stock worth $70,434,309 over the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $497,904,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,038,000 after purchasing an additional 478,733 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

