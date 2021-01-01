Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) versus The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Critical Analysis

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 22.81% 6.68% 0.71% The PNC Financial Services Group 38.16% 5.97% 0.69%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers and The PNC Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 6 3 1 0 1.50 The PNC Financial Services Group 1 11 7 0 2.32

Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus price target of $77.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $134.53, indicating a potential downside of 9.71%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and The PNC Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.50 billion 3.66 $443.60 million $6.84 12.75 The PNC Financial Services Group $21.62 billion 2.92 $5.37 billion $11.39 13.08

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cullen/Frost Bankers. Cullen/Frost Bankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years and The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Cullen/Frost Bankers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 184 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 142 financial centers and 1,200 ATMs. The company serves the energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, health care, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; payables, receivables, deposit and account, liquidity and investments, and online and mobile banking products and services; foreign exchange, derivatives, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement advisory services. The BlackRock segment offers single- and multi-asset class portfolios; and investment and risk management services technology platform. It operates 2,400 locations and 15,000 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

