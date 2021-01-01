GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) vs. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Critical Comparison

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GDS and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 1 0 9 1 2.91 Alphabet 0 2 39 0 2.95

GDS currently has a consensus target price of $88.24, indicating a potential downside of 5.77%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $1,803.52, indicating a potential upside of 2.90%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than GDS.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -9.66% -4.34% -1.37% Alphabet 20.80% 17.31% 12.68%

Volatility & Risk

GDS has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GDS and Alphabet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $592.15 million 24.04 -$63.97 million ($0.52) -180.08 Alphabet $161.86 billion 7.32 $34.34 billion $51.56 33.99

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats GDS on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. It has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. It also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. The company has an agreement with Sabre Corporation to develop an artificial intelligence-driven technology platform for travel. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

