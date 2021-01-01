Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

NYSE WMS opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $84.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,068,549 shares of company stock worth $151,501,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

