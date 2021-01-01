AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

AAON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $66.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70. AAON has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. AAON’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

