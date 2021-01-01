adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €260.00 by Nord/LB

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €260.00 ($305.88) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €264.00 ($310.59).

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

FRA ADS opened at €297.90 ($350.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €282.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €264.66. adidas AG has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.