JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) a €43.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SGO. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.30 ($41.53).

Shares of SGO stock opened at €37.50 ($44.12) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €38.92 and a 200-day moving average of €35.19. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

