Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) target price on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encavis AG (CAP.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.03 ($17.68).

Encavis AG (CAP.F) stock opened at €21.35 ($25.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Encavis AG has a 1-year low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 1-year high of €21.35 ($25.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 496.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is €18.08 and its 200 day moving average is €15.55.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

