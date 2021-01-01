Amgen Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.52 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $18.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.89. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $19.22 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.92 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.