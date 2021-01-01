Arkle Resources PLC (ARK.L) (LON:ARK) Trading Down 4.5%

Arkle Resources PLC (ARK.L) (LON:ARK) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.02). 4,246,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 3,559,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.98.

Arkle Resources PLC (ARK.L) Company Profile (LON:ARK)

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. It explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mine River gold project that comprises 5 licenses covering an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Wicklow and Wexford counties; the Inishowen gold project, which consists of two licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located on the Inishowen peninsula in Donegal County; and the Ladyswell project, which consists two licenses covering an area of 43 square kilometers in West Cork County.

