Keurig Dr Pepper Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,684 call options on the company. This is an increase of 340% compared to the typical volume of 1,519 call options.

NYSE:KDP opened at $32.00 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

