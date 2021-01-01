OneSpaWorld Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,617 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,324% compared to the average daily volume of 254 call options.

Shares of NYSE:OSW opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.58 million and a PE ratio of 22.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $17.06.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OneSpaWorld currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.