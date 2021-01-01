Truist Raises Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $32.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WLL. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

NYSE WLL opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.