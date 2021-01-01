Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tosoh Corporation is a chemical company. Its primary products include ethylene, polyethylene, caustic soda, vinyl chloride and fine chemicals. The company operates primarily in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe and North America. Tosoh Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Tosoh has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

