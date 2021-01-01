Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:YQ opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

