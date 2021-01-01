Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RLMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $90,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,450.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 50.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,480,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,268,000 after buying an additional 496,310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $7,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 111,794 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 707.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares in the last quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

