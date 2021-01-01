Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) vs. CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Head-To-Head Contrast

CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Inuvo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMG Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inuvo $61.53 million 0.72 -$4.49 million ($0.16) -2.83

CMG Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inuvo.

Volatility and Risk

CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 4.3, suggesting that its stock price is 330% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CMG Holdings Group and Inuvo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Inuvo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inuvo has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.40%. Given Inuvo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inuvo is more favorable than CMG Holdings Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Inuvo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMG Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Inuvo -14.91% -43.80% -23.98%

Summary

Inuvo beats CMG Holdings Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks for the design and development of individual broadcasting digital media channels, as well as to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. In addition, the company provides marketing services, including interactive event strategy and planning, creative development, and nontraditional out of home marketing. It serves clients operating in the marketing communication and entertainment industries. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native. Its platform also allows advertisers and publishers to buy and sell advertising space in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing service online, as well as indirectly to various advertisers, where a collection of data, analytics, and software gets used to align advertising messages with anonymous consumers online; and IntentKey, a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites including alot.com and earnspendlive.com, which creates content in health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and living categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

