Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVE. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.17 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Identiv by 5.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Identiv by 7.8% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 165,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Identiv by 3.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

