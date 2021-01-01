Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $675.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 51.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 931,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,223 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $4,661,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $2,563,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

