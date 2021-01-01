Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Bank of America raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.05. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

