National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$445.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$443.00 to C$445.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$445.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$429.69.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$441.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$432.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$396.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The stock has a market cap of C$59.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.17. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of C$252.00 and a 52-week high of C$447.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

