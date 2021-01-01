Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Alerus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.74 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 62.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alerus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

