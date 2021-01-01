Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pharma-Bio Serv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.
About Pharma-Bio Serv
Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.
