Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pharma-Bio Serv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

PBSV opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Pharma-Bio Serv has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

