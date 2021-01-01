FY2021 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Boosted by William Blair

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 28th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

NYSE:WSM opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $114.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,870 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.