Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $37.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,634,000 after buying an additional 120,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,433,000 after buying an additional 71,166 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 103.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 853,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after buying an additional 433,901 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 120.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

