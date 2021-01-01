DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
DNZOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DENSO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. DENSO has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
About DENSO
DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.
