DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DNZOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DENSO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. DENSO has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). DENSO had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DENSO will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

