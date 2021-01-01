Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.07 and a beta of 1.00. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $18,494,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $13,079,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,574,000 after purchasing an additional 110,724 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,887 shares of company stock worth $2,656,228 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.