Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.95) Per Share (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.14) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director James B. Tananbaum purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

