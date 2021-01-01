Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.16). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GWPH. ValuEngine lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $115.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.44. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 2.25.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 583.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 439,523 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,252,000. FMR LLC increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,715,000 after acquiring an additional 119,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $2,604,648.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,511,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,735,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,421,925 shares in the company, valued at $59,641,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 980,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,832. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

