Zacks Investment Research Upgrades General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) to “Buy”

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Get General Finance alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of GFN opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. General Finance has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $102,320.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,583.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,770 shares of company stock valued at $578,765. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of General Finance by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Finance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of General Finance by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Finance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Finance (GFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.