Barrington Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

NYSE USPH opened at $120.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $134.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.95.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

In other news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,670,000 after purchasing an additional 111,987 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 337,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 125.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 193,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 107,646 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

