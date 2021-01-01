(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) & Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) Financial Survey

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares (STZ.B) and Home Bistro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (STZ.B) $9.11 billion 4.70 -$11.80 million N/A N/A Home Bistro $10,000.00 1,665.13 -$1.17 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than (STZ.B).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of (STZ.B) shares are owned by institutional investors. 96.8% of (STZ.B) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares (STZ.B) and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (STZ.B) 12.35% 15.08% 6.75% Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55%

Volatility and Risk

(STZ.B) has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bistro has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for (STZ.B) and Home Bistro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (STZ.B) 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

(STZ.B) beats Home Bistro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

(STZ.B) Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Drylands, SIMI, Charles Smith, Auros, Kim Crawford, Spoken Barrel, Prisoner, Champagne Palmer & Co, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Cooper & Thief, Mount Veeder, Schrader, Crafters Union, Nobilo, CuvÃ©e Sauvage, and Ruffino; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, SVEDKA, The Real McCoy brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

Home Bistro Company Profile

Home Bistro, Inc. engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

