Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Insider Purchases £29,250 in Stock

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) insider Roy A. Gardner purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.56) on Friday. Serco Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 179.57 ($2.35).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

