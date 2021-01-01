Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) Insider Buys £3,029.74 in Stock

Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) insider Davina Curling purchased 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, for a total transaction of £3,029.74 ($3,958.37).

Shares of LON HOT opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £97.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,230.00. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 499.93 ($6.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,290 ($16.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,066.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 904.07.

Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

