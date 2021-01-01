$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. EastGroup Properties reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. BidaskClub raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.22.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $138.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.05. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

