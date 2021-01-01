Ozon Holdings PLC’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 4th (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon’s (NASDAQ:OZON) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 4th. Ozon had issued 33,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $990,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During Ozon’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on OZON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital started coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $41.41 on Friday. Ozon has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

