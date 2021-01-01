Inventiva S.A.’s (NYSE:IVA) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 6th

Inventiva’s (NYSE:IVA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 6th. Inventiva had issued 7,478,261 shares in its IPO on July 10th. The total size of the offering was $107,686,958 based on an initial share price of $14.40. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, September 18th.
Shares of IVA stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81.
About Inventiva
Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.
