Inventiva S.A.’s (NYSE:IVA) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 6th

Inventiva’s (NYSE:IVA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 6th. Inventiva had issued 7,478,261 shares in its IPO on July 10th. The total size of the offering was $107,686,958 based on an initial share price of $14.40. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Shares of IVA stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,841,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.