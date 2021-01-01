Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $18.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avid Technology traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 2832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 5,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 2,882,970 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 818,716 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 223,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $701.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.39 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

