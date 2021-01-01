Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $70.00. The stock traded as high as $60.14 and last traded at $60.14, with a volume of 3088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.24.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WIRE. Sidoti raised their price target on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 278.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

