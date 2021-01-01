Altice USA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 55,378 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 520% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,931 call options.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 210.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $84,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 263.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,272,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 144,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 29.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

