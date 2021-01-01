Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce $3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.63. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $11.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,017 shares of company stock valued at $51,839,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,688,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

