NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €48.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.11 ($38.95).

NOEJ stock opened at €41.88 ($49.27) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.09. NORMA Group SE has a one year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a one year high of €42.38 ($49.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.